Steve Clarke given backing by Celtic's James Forrest and Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell for Scotland job

Steve Clarke (left) celebrated Kilmarnock's third-place finish on Sunday

Scotland internationals James Forrest and Stephen O'Donnell have backed Steve Clarke to be a success as Scotland head coach if he is given the job.

Celtic winger Forrest was speaking as he and Kilmarnock's Clarke received awards for Scottish football writers' player and manager of the year.

"I think it would be a big appointment if he did get the job," Forrest said.

Kilmarnock right-back O'Donnell said: "He has qualities that are transferable to any club, or the Scotland team."

Under Clarke, and secured by Sunday's 2-1 win over Rangers, the Ayrshire side finished third in the Scottish Premiership to qualify for European football for the first time in 18 years.

It was their second successive top-six finish - and record points total - achieved in 19 months under the 55-year-old former West Bromwich Albion and Reading manager.

"When the gaffer took over, to be where we are now, nobody would have believed you in their wildest dreams," O'Donnell told BBC Scotland.

"It's a minor miracle with minimal resources. I would say we are not far off sixth financially, maybe seventh or eighth, so to finish third ahead of the two Edinburgh sides and Aberdeen is incredible."

Clarke refused to speak to the media about his future after his side's win over Rangers.

However, with the Scottish FA expected to make an appointment this week, speeches delivered to Kilmarnock fans and at the awards dinner hinted that he would be leaving the club.

O'Donnell insisted that Clarke had said nothing to his players about his future but said: "I hope, if we are going to lose him, it's to Scotland.

"He has carried himself with dignity the whole time and hopefully, if he takes the Scotland job, I'll be working with him again."

Asked what qualities set Clarke apart from his predecessors, O'Donnell said: "I think calmness. He carries himself with an aura but not an ignorance and it's difficult to get that balance.

"He has a huge amount of respect from the minute he walked in because of what he's done in football."

O'Donnell hoped Sunday's win, which he thought was "outstanding" considering Rangers' had beaten champions Celtic the previous weekend, would not be Clarke's last as Kilmarnock manager.

Clark would bring 'real buzz' to Scotland

Forrest thought the Scotland squad would relish the chance to work with Clarke.

"Everyone knows he's done fantastically well down in England and he's come up and done a tremendous job at Kilmarnock," he said.

"There would be a real buzz about the boys and everyone would be looking forward to it."

Scotland started their qualifying campaign with a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Kazakhstan, a result that ultimately led to the sacking of Alex McLeish, but Forrest thinks the campaign is salvageable.

"We're only two games into it and we've got two big games in the summer," he said. "If he comes in now, I think it would be a real, good boost for the boys and for everyone involved. We could then look forward to the big games coming up."