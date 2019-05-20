Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Man Utd, Hibs, Hertha Berlin, Boyata, Kent, Dembele

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have made an offer to Liverpool to sign 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent on loan again for next season, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed. (The Scotsman)

Belgium centre-half Dedryck Boyata, the 28-year-old whose move to Hertha Berlin was announced before Celtic's win over Hearts on Sunday, has insisted that he would have signed a new contract if the Scottish champions had given him "what I wanted". (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Rangers have only received one offer for top scorer Alfredo Morelos during the Englishman's time as manager - and "it was for three million euros". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown admits "a lot of people will be leaving" the club as a summer of change appears to be on the cards at the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist has revealed he would be keen to become Kilmarnock boss should Steve Clarke be appointed Scotland head coach. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Moussa Dembele, who left Celtic to join Olympique Lyonnais for £19.8m last summer, says he is happy with the Lique 1 club despite being linked with a £40m move to Manchester United that would result in a sell-on fee for the Scottish champions, but the 22-year-old striker added "but we'll see". (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom says telling 33-year-old Australia utility man Mark Milligan that he would not be offered a new contract "was tough, that one" but said "you have to trust your gut". (Edinburgh Evening News)

Joe Chalmers has confirmed he is close to signing for promoted Ross County at the end of the 25-year-old midfielder's contract with Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Daily Record, print edition)

Midfielder Martin Woods has left relegated Dundee, with back-up goalkeeper Elliot Parish having held talks with St Johnstone as he exits the Dens Park club. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest, who had already been chosen as PFA Scotland Player of the Year by his fellow professionals, has been named Scottish Football Writers' player of the year and international player of the year. (Daily Express, print edition)

Bonnyrigg Rose have vowed to fight the decision by Scottish FA decision to reject their application to join the Lowland League because of a lack of floodlights at their new Dundas Park stadium. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray has insisted that he is unlikely to team up with brother Andy in the men's doubles at Wimbledon this year as the former world number one continues his recovery from hip surgery. (The Times)

Jamie Murray hopes brother Andy will return to tennis action soon but admits it is hard to put a timescale on a comeback. (The Scotsman)