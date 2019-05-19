Italian Serie A
Juventus1Atalanta1

Serie A: Atalanta draw with Juventus to keep alive Champions League qualification hopes

Josip Ilicic (centre)
Josip Ilicic (centre) scored his 12th goal of the season for the Bergamo side

Atalanta's hopes of a first Champions League qualification remain in their hands after they drew at champions Juventus.

They looked set to hold on for a win after Josip Ilicic gave them a 33rd-minute lead but Mario Mandzukic equalised 10 minutes from time.

Atalanta are level on 66 points with Inter Milan, but are third because of a better head-to-head record this season.

Inter lost 4-1 at Napoli and AC Milan, with 65 points, beat Frosinone 2-0.

A point for the 18-time champions AC at 11th place SPAL next week would be enough secure a Champions League spot if Atalanta fail to defeat 10th-place Sassuolo, as a result of a superior head-to-head record over the Bergamo side.

Inter are at home to 17th place Empoli, who face the threat of relegation.

Allegri and Barzagli say goodbye

Andrea Barzagli (right)
Andrea Barzagli (right) joined Juve from Wolfsburg in 2011

It was an emotional occasion before kick-off at the Juventus Stadium when retiring Andrea Barzagli was given a guard of honour by Juventus team-mates on his final appearance in front of home fans. The 38-year-old, who has been with the club since 2011, is set to retire in the summer.

The centre-back was substituted in the 61st minute and burst into tears as he was comforted by coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was also making his final home appearance.

Allegri, who led the Old Lady to five league titles in five years at the club, was embraced by ex-Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon before the match.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who will join Juventus in the summer, was at the game.

Massimiliano Allegri
Massimiliano Allegri won 11 trophies in total in his five years at Juventus

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 15BarzagliSubstituted forMandzukicat 61'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Can
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14MatuidiBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKeanat 85'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Cáceres
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 32Del Favero
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 33HateboerBooked at 28mins
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 5Masiello
  • 21Castagne
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8GosensSubstituted forManciniat 62'minutes
  • 10GómezSubstituted forPasalicat 74'minutes
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forBarrowat 78'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 7Reca
  • 22Pessina
  • 23Mancini
  • 31Rossi
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 1, Atalanta 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Atalanta 1.

Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the red card.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Musa Barrow (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Musa Barrow (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Emre Can.

Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Atalanta 1. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Musa Barrow replaces Josip Ilicic.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a headed pass.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Alejandro Gómez.

Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Gianluca Mancini replaces Robin Gosens.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Andrea Barzagli.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th May 2019

  • JuventusJuventus1AtalantaAtalanta1
  • ChievoChievo0SampdoriaSampdoria0
  • EmpoliEmpoli4TorinoTorino1
  • ParmaParma1FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • AC MilanAC Milan2FrosinoneFrosinone0
  • NapoliNapoli4Inter MilanInter Milan1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus37286370284290
2Napoli37247672333979
3Atalanta37199974452966
4Inter Milan37199955322366
5AC Milan371811852341865
6Roma371712864471763
7Torino371515749361360
8Lazio361771252401258
9Sampdoria37148155851750
10Sassuolo37916125257-543
11SPAL37119174253-1142
12Parma371011164059-1941
13Cagliari371011163552-1741
14Bologna361010164251-940
15Fiorentina37816134745240
16Udinese371010173752-1540
17Empoli37108195068-1838
18Genoa37813163957-1837
19Frosinone3759232969-4024
20Chievo37213222575-5016
View full Italian Serie A table

