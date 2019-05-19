SWPL: Hibernian will strengthen for Champions League - Grant Scott

Hibs defeated Rangers 6-0 at New Tinto Park

Hibs will strengthen this summer as they bid to stay in the title race and make a mark in Europe, head coach Grant Scott has promised.

They signed off the first part of the season with a 6-0 win over Rangers, nine days on from winning the SWPL Cup.

The league will now not return until August due to the World Cup, when Hibs will also enter the group stage of the Champions League.

"There are one or two key areas we'll look at," said Scott.

Glasgow City remain five points clear at the top of the SWPL after a 10-1 win over Forfar Farmington.

Celtic go into the summer break level on points with second-placed Hibs after a 2-1 win against Motherwell, while Stirling University remain bottom of the table after they lost 4-0 at Spartans.

Hibs 'really chuffed' with response

Kirsty Morrison and Cailin Michie scored in the first half for Hibs in their win over Rangers, though the home side were unhappy at a penalty award with the score still at 1-0 when Jade Gallon was harshly judged to have handled a ball volleyed at her from close range.

Rangers stemmed the tide initially in the second half, but late goals from Shannon Leishman, Any Gallacher and Jamie-Lee Napier made it a miserable afternoon for them.

The win comes at the end of a prosperous 10 days for Hibs, who defeated Glasgow City on penalties to win the SWPL Cup, then hammered Motherwell 7-1 on Wednesday.

"If we'd taken anything less than three points today we'd have been devastated going into the break," said Scott.

"It's a long break, you're never sure of the mindset of the players when they return. So the fact that we've secured the cup and won these two games after that blip [3-0 defeat to Celtic], I'm really chuffed."

Duo lose ground

Dundee United and Glasgow Girls both lost ground in the SWPL 2 promotion race after suffering home defeats.

United lost 2-0 to Partick Thistle, while Glasgow Girls were on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss to Kilmarnock.

Hamilton remain top after a 17-0 thumping of Hutchison Vale, who have now conceded 79 goals in seven league games so far.

Hearts remain just one point behind the leaders with a game in hand after a 2-0 win away to St Johnstone.