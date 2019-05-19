Danny Searle: Braintree Town boss quits relegated National League club

Braintree Town held National League champions Leyton Orient to a goalless draw in Danny Searle's final game as manager

Braintree Town manager Danny Searle has resigned after four months in charge of the relegated National League club.

Searle, 41, took over in January after predecessor Hakan Hayrettin left for Maidstone, who were also relegated.

He won six of his 16 matches in charge to move Braintree off the foot of the table but they still finished 22nd, 11 points from safety.

"I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and support throughout my time with the club," said Searle.

Braintree beat both National League play-off finalists Salford City and AFC Fylde during Searle's tenure, as well as drawing with champions Leyton Orient on the final day of the season.

Iron chairman Lee Harding said: "I'd like to thank Danny for his four months at the club - he gave it his best shot and some of the results and performances will live long in the memory."