Uefa Under-17 final: Netherlands beat Italy again in final to retain title

Naci Unuvar (left) celebrates scoring for the Netherlands
Naci Unuvar (right) made Uefa Under-17 history at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium

Netherlands beat Italy 4-2 in a rematch of last year's final to retain their Uefa Under-17 title, in Dublin.

Ajax's Sontje Hansen opened the scoring before Naoufal Bannis' added the second after a free-kick from Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever came off the post.

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen made it 3-0 with a 20-yard shot before Lorenzo Colombo pulled a goal back with a great strike.

Naci Unuvar re-established the gap with a deflected strike and Colombo scored his second with another superb shot.

Unuvar became the first 15-year-old to score in the final of the competition.

