Dedryck Boyata: Celtic defender signs for Hertha Berlin

Dedryck Boyata has won 16 caps for Belgium and was part of the 2018 World Cup squad

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will join side Hertha Berlin this summer.

The 28-year-old Belgium centre-back's contract expires at the end of the season, although Celtic manager Neil Lennon said last month he was hoping a new deal would be agreed.

Boyata has not played since 31 March because of injury.

"We've had Dedryck in our sights for some time and are fully convinced of his qualities," said Hertha general manager Michael Preetz.

"We are confident that he is a real reinforcement for our defence."

Boyata said he "glad" to join a Hertha side that finished 11th in the Bundesliga this season.

He added: "The club is ambitious and has goals that I stand by and I was very impressed by how Michael Preetz tried to talk to me and showed me a clear plan."

Signed from Manchester City in 2015 during Ronny Deila's tenure, Boyata has made 125 appearances for Celtic.