World Cup quiz: Which England players have more caps?

England women's squad
There are 11 players in the England squad making their World Cup debut in France

England's 23-strong squad are off to the World Cup in France, hoping to go one step further than their third-placed finish in 2015.

Steph Houghton will captain the squad, which includes 11 World Cup debutantes, while Karen Carney and Jill Scott will head to a fourth tournament.

From new faces to old, there is a whole range of experience in the England squad - who begin their campaign against Scotland in Nice on 9 June.

But can you select which player has made more international appearances than their team-mate?

Seven questions, 14 players and it's multiple choice. How will you get on? Take the quiz below and find out.

