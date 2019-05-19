Kompany leaves Man City for Anderlecht

Captain Vincent Kompany has left Manchester City to become player-manager at former club Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian club, where he scored five goals in 73 appearances between 2003 to 2006.

Earlier on Sunday, Kompany said Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford was his final game for City.

He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during 11 years at Etihad Stadium.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you