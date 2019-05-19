Kompany leaves Man City for Anderlecht

Captain Vincent Kompany has left Manchester City to become player-manager at former club Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian club, where he scored five goals in 73 appearances between 2003 to 2006.

Earlier on Sunday, Kompany said Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford was his final game for City.

He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during 11 years at Etihad Stadium.