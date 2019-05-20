Wales Women rest Jess Fishlock and Angharad James for NZ friendly

Angharad James (L) and Jess Fishlock have been left out after a hectic season for club and country

Wales have rested key players Jess Fishlock and Angharad James for the friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, 4 June.

The game at Leckwith Stadium in Cardiff is the final match before Jayne Ludlow's side begin their Uefa Women's Euro 2021 qualification campaign.

Fishlock was in action for Lyon on Saturday as they beat Barcelona to retain the Women's Champions League.

Georgia Evans returns to Wales duty for the first time since 2017.

Ludlow has also selected the uncapped Lily Woodham, as she makes five changes to the side that played out a goalless draw against the Czech Republic in April.

The defender started in all three of the U19s' 2019 European qualifying round matches last October.

Ludlow's 20-strong squad will be facing a New Zealand side who will be competing in this year's Women's World Cup, which kicks off three days after the match.

Wales begin their Euro campaign on 29 August away to the Faroe Islands, before facing Northern Ireland at home on 3 September.

Belarus and Norway are the other opponents in Wales' qualifying group.

Wales squad:

Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Nettleham Ladies), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City WFC), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women), Lily Woodham (Reading Women), Natasha Harding (Reading Women), Chloe Lloyd (Cardiff City Ladies), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Charlie Estcourt (Reading Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Emma Jones (Cardiff City Ladies), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion WFC), Ella Powell (Georgia State University), Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).