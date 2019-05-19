Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Steve Clarke, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie will make a last-ditch plea to Steve Clarke not to become Scotland head coach and is willing to play hardball with the Scottish FA over the £200,000 compensation for his manager, but the 55-year-old is keen to take the job as the governing body prepares to make an official approach on Monday. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor does not expect any complaints from the club's fans if and when Steve Clarke quits to become Scotland head coach with their side one game away from clinching third place in the Scottish Premiership and qualifying for the Europa League. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says striker Alfredo Morelos should remain at Rangers for at least another season and conquer his demons like Luis Suarez after the Colombian's series of red cards this campaign. (The Herald On Sunday)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is destined for the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Manager Stephen Robinson admits Motherwell will struggle to keep David Turnbull, who starred in Saturday's win over Livingston, at Fir Park next season despite chief executive Alan Burrows saying the 19-year-old would only leave for a club record fee. (Sunday Post)

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt, who is out of contract this summer, is on the verge of joining Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia after rejecting the offer of a new deal. (Scotland On Sunday)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon will refuse to take credit for his side's Scottish Cup win if they complete the treble treble by beating Hearts on Saturday, insisting it will be all down to the players. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Brian Rice says that ensuring Hamilton Academical will play Premiership football for a record sixth season has topped anything he has achieved in his career. (Sunday Post)