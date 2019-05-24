League One play-off final: Charlton Athletic v Sunderland

Sunderland came from a goal down to beat Charlton 2-1 on the opening day of the season

Sunderland manager Jack Ross hopes his side's experience of Wembley can give them the edge over Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final.

The Black Cats return to the national stadium having lost to Portsmouth on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final less than two months ago.

"It'll certainly have more familiarity about it which I'm sure will only help everybody," Ross told BBC Newcastle.

"It's not just another game, but it does have that feeling about it."

Having been in the Premier League just two years ago, the Black Cats were pre-season favourites to win the League One title despite major upheaval in the squad and ownership.

But 19 draws in their 46 league games contributed to them ending the season in fifth place, six points off the automatic promotion places.

"I was clear in my ambition to get the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking and also my ambition to manage in the Championship within a season," added 42-year-old Ross, who succeeded Chris Coleman exactly a year ago on Saturday.

"You balance that up with a lot of the things we've dealt with over the past 12 months, where we are now as a club and there's been a lot of things we've done well and we've improved upon, but ultimately for me right now it's about achieving promotion to be seen as having a successful season."

It is 21 years since Clive Mendonca's hat-trick helped Charlton draw 4-4 with Sunderland in the First Division play-off final before the Addicks won promotion on penalties

Charlton have also had their off-field problems, with owner Roland Duchatelet still proving unpopular with supporters and keen to sell the south-east London club.

Manager Lee Bowyer was put in caretaker charge last March but was not made permanent boss until September.

Despite that the former Leeds United, West Ham and Newcastle player says the togetherness within his playing squad has ensured outside influences have not affected performances.

"As individuals you don't win, and that's what I've tried to build," the 42-year-old said.

"I played in a similar side when I was at Leeds, and the reason that we did so well is because we were a team, that's all I've tried to do here.

"The group that we've put together is an exceptional group, it's a unique group. What they do week in, week out for me is great to watch."

Team news

Sunderland could have Republic of Ireland midfielder Aiden McGeady available for selection.

The experienced former Celtic and Everton player missed both legs of the semi-final against Portsmouth after being injured in the warm-up for the first game.

Bowyer expects to pick from the same Charlton squad that defeated Doncaster Rovers on penalties last Friday.

Igor Vetokele is the only injury major doubt, with the Angola striker still nursing the thigh injury that has sidelined him for the past month.

Match facts