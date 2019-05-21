Willie Kirk: Everton Ladies boss plans up to eight new signings

Willie Kirk led his former club Bristol City Women to promotion to the top tier in 2016

Everton Ladies hope to sign between six and eight new players this summer, says manager Willie Kirk.

After their 10th-place finish this term, the Toffees have finished second from bottom in the Women's Super League for two consecutive seasons.

The WSL transfer window opens on 14 June for 12 weeks until 5 September.

"We're going to have six or seven departures and we'll bring in six, seven or possibly eight players," Kirk told BBC Sport.

"We're bringing in younger players who we feel we can develop further, but being very mindful of getting that balance between improving the players while also being successful in the short term, because we cannot have a third season of finishing in that position, one off the bottom.

"We want to kick on and certainly be competing with the clubs in the middle half of the league and, if not, pushing into the top six.

"We want players to buy into a longer project, rather than just the next 12 months."

WSL will be 'best league in the world'

Scottish former Bristol City boss Kirk, 40, left his role as assistant manager at Manchester United to take charge of Everton in December.

Reflecting on his time with the club so far, having taken over when the Merseyside outfit were bottom of the table, he added: "It was about getting as many points as we could to make sure we were safe, but then reviewing the players, the staff and the way we work day-to-day, to make sure that - come pre-season - everything is the way we want it to be.

"So it's been a really positive five months in terms of being able to go through a lot of different experiences, which will hopefully enable us to come back stronger next season.

"There have been a real mix of performances and results, but we're in a good place going in to the close season.

"The aims at Bristol City were about developing players and developing the team. At a club the size of Everton, there has to be a higher emphasis on winning. I believe at Everton we can combine both.

"We can play a style of football that people enjoy watching and we can also get results. That's the challenge at a bigger club. It's a challenge we're looking forward to and I think it can be achieved."

With Manchester United and Tottenham being promoted to the WSL from the Women's Championship, competition in next season's top tier is expected to be fierce, but Kirk welcomes a tougher league.

"Everybody wants that. In the next two or three years, it will be the best league in the world," he continued.

"Germany and the US probably tip it just now but in two or three years this will be the best league in the world and we'll be very much be part of that."

