Levante 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann jeered by Atletico supporters in final game

The Frenchman scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Atletico

Forward Antoine Griezmann was jeered by his own fans as he played his final match for Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The France World Cup winner, who joined Atletico in 2014 and signed a new five-year deal last June, announced on Tuesday he would be leaving.

There were chants of, "out, out, out" as Atletico trailed 2-0 at Levante before goals from Sergio Camello and Rodrigo ensured a point.

Rivals Barcelona will pay Griezmann's 120m euros buyout clause.

However, the 28-year-old has yet to decide on his future.

Veteran Argentine defender Diego Godin will also be leaving the club this summer, with Rodrigo, Juanfran and Filipe Luis expected to follow.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said: "We had to highlight the work of the gladiators who are leaving.

"Their greatest legacy is not the titles won, it is their commitment and respect. I love them very much."

Griezmann scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Atletico, and helped them win the Europa League in 2018.

Getafe's Champions League hopes quashed

Valencia secured the fourth Champions League spot in La Liga on Saturday to end Getafe's hopes of claiming it.

The Madrid-based side, promoted to the top flight only two seasons ago, faced Villarreal - and had to better their rivals' result against Real Valladolid - but drew 2-2 as Valencia recorded a 2-0 win.

Getafe finished fifth in La Liga on 59 points along with sixth-place Sevilla - they will both play in the Europa League next season.