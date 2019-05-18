Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will fight for title again

Jadon Sancho (second from right) produced a brilliant finish to give Dportmund the lead

Jadon Sancho said Borussia Dortmund will try again to win the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich pipped them to the crown following a thrilling title race.

Dortmund needed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season and hoped Bayern would lose at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sancho scored in a 2-0 win over Monchengladbach but Bayern secured a 5-1 win to retain their German title.

"Next season our target is to win, not come second," the England winger said.

Dortmund had led the league by nine points in December but were overtaken last month with a 5-0 defeat at Bayern. A run of one win in five games in February and the start of March, and the 6 April thrashing at the Allianz Arena, possibly cost them the title.

Sancho, 19, was integral to Dortmund's challenge this season - scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists from 35 appearances for coach Lucien Favre's side.

"I'm really happy with how I played this season," he added.

"I wasn't playing that much at the start of the season but was in the team more often later on. It's all about hard work."

Sancho grabbed his 13th of the season inside Borussia Park with a firm volley from Marco Reus' cross. The ball appeared to go out of play before Reus delivered, but after a VAR review the goal was allowed to stand.

Reus himself added the second when he finished off a sweeping move from close range.