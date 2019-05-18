Graham Potter: Brighton set to appoint Swansea manager

Brighton are set to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager after he informed Swansea City that he wants to leave.

Brighton sacked Chris Hughton on Monday and immediately targeted Potter.

Swansea offered Potter a new contract which would have made him one of the best-paid managers in the Championship.

But the 43-year-old felt he could not reject a Premier League job offer, while Brighton will pay Swansea more than £2m in compensation.

Swansea assistant manager Billy Reid, coach Bjorn Hamberg and head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay will join Potter at the Amex Stadium.

Potter was given permission to talk to Brighton after telling Swansea late on Friday that he wanted to leave.

Despite the offer of a new deal to remain at the Liberty Stadium, the continuing financial uncertainty at Swansea is thought to have been one of the key factors behind Potter's decision.

Swansea have been cutting costs since they were relegated from the Premier League a year ago.

Following their relegation, they allowed 16 players to depart last summer and made only signings.

More players are expected to leave this summer, with Wales winger Daniel James set to be sold and more than £20m of signings likely to leave on free transfers.

Potter joined Swansea from Swedish side Ostersund last summer and impressed in difficult circumstances during his first season at the Liberty Stadium.

The former West Brom and Birmingham defender guided the Swans to 10th place in the Championship despite drastic cost-cutting measures following the club's relegation from the Premier League the previous term.

He will be tasked with improving a Brighton side who struggled to Premier League survival in 2018-19.

Brighton narrowly avoided the drop, finishing 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the bottom three.

The Seagulls won just three of their last 23 league games and none of their final nine, with chairman Tony Bloom saying that run "put our status at significant risk".

Hughton, who joined Albion in December 2014, led the club to the Premier League for the first time in 2017, and they finished 15th in their first season back in the top flight.