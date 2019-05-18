Mark Milligan: Australia captain to leave Hibernian after one season

Mark Milligan has club experience in Australia, China, Japan and the Middle East

Australia captain Mark Milligan is to leave Hibernian after Sunday's final Scottish Premiership match of the term.

The 33-year-old has played 30 games for the Easter Road club since arriving on a two-year deal last August.

Capped 79 times, he arrived in Edinburgh from Saudi Arabian side Ah-Ahli, having played in all three of the Socceroos' World Cup group matches.

"He couldn't have given any more for the cause," said Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"His experience and versatility has been important and Mark's been a great influence on our younger players in particular."

Hibs, who will end their campaign in fifth place, finish the season at home to Aberdeen, who are chasing third spot and a place in the Europa League.

Milligan, who has experience from four World Cups, said: "I've really enjoyed my time here and I'm sorry it's come to an end.

"I'd just like to thank everyone at Hibernian for the opportunity to play for this great club and experience Scottish football."

On Thursday, Hibs announced that fellow central midfielder Marvin Bartley has agreed to join Livingston.