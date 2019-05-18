Oran Kearney: St Mirren 'better' than last Dundee United meeting, says manager

Media playback is not supported on this device St Mirren in 'good place' before play-off - Kearney

St Mirren "are a better side" than when they lost to Dundee United in February, says manager Oran Kearney as the sides prepare to meet in the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

The Paisley side were consigned to second-bottom place in the top flight, despite beating Dundee 3-2 on Saturday.

St Mirren will travel to Tannadice on Thursday for the first leg, having lost to United in the Scottish Cup.

"I feel we're in a good place as a club," said Kearney.

"United are a good side. They put us out of the Scottish Cup earlier in the season and they have a huge amount to play for. Its been well documented where they want to go to and how they want to do it.

"But I know we are a better side than when we last played them. The last few months, we've gone on a really good run and we go into it in the best possible shape.

"It's hard to know what to expect because there's a lot at stake. With it being two legs that can sometimes alter the psyche. It's going to be an enjoyable situation and one we're going to look forward to."

The second leg of the final will be in Paisley next Sunday, with the aggregate winners earning a place in next season's top flight.

'St Mirren keep momentum going' - analysis

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller at Dens Park

I thought St Mirren really struggled up until Darren O'Dea got sent off. Dundee were the better team up and St Mirren were behind in that spell up to half-time. They brought on that free-scoring striker Cody Cooke and he took all three goals extremely well.

It was nine men Dundee had for a long period because Genseric Kusunga had to go off injured and in fact Dundee equalised at 2-2 when they were down to nine men - that was a surprised. St Mirren showed good spirit, they got that third goal. It keeps that momentum going as they go into the play-off against Dundee United.