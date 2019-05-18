Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Bayern Munich 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the seventh successive season with a crushing last-day victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Niko Kovac's side, who trailed leaders Borussia Dortmund by nine points after 12 games, needed only a draw to secure a 29th Bundesliga title.
Kingsley Coman opened the scoring before Sebastien Haller equalised.
David Alaba, Renato Sanches, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben made sure of Bayern's victory at the Allianz Arena.
They finished two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to goals from England winger Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 69mins
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 37'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRobbenat 67'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forRibéryat 61'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 10Robben
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19Abraham
- 20HasebeBooked at 51mins
- 13HintereggerBooked at 36mins
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 6de GuzmánSubstituted forHallerat 45'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 8Jovic
- 4RebicSubstituted forTorróat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 9Haller
- 16Torró
- 18Touré
- 22Chandler
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Franck Ribéry is caught offside.
Sven Ulreich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by David Abraham.
Booking
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Hand ball by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Serge Gnabry.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Lucas Torró replaces Ante Rebic because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Franck Ribéry is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.