Hakim Ziyech: Ajax confirm Ziyech will leave club in summer window

Hakim Ziyech is expected to go to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Morocco

Ajax have announced that Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech will leave the club in the summer transfer window following promises given to him at the beginning of the season.

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars confirmed that 26-year-old Ziyech will leave when a top club comes calling.

Ziyech's outstanding performances in the Eredivisie and the Champions League has attracted a number of Europe's best clubs, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, according to media reports.

"He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League. Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim that we would agree if there is a good transfer," Overmars told the Dutch De Telegraaf newspaper.

Ziyech has most closely been linked with a move to Bayern with local media reports suggesting he would replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry who will leave the Bavarian club at the end of the current season.

The Morocco international, who is expected to go to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the Atlas Lions, was voted Ajax's player-of-the-year - scoring 21 goals and chipping in with 24 assists in all competitions.

He helped Ajax win an Eredivisie and Netherlands Cup double, and played a big role as the club reached the semi-final of the Champions League.