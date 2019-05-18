Man City to auction off Pep Guardiola's 'coatigan'

Pep and his treasured garment will soon part ways

Manchester City will auction off manager Pep Guardiola's iconic hooded grey cardigan to raise funds for their City in the Community charity.

The "coatigan" has been a staple of his touchline attire all season.

The Spaniard made the revelation following City's crushing 6-0 FA Cup final victory over Watford in an interview with BBC's Dan Walker.

"I think it's for the charity and now it's summer time, so I don't need it any more," Guardiola said.

The grey woollen garment is reportedly from his wife's boutique in Barcelona and Guardiola has rarely been seen without it in recent months.