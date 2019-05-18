Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McInnes, Clarke, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who was in the running for the Scotland job, says Steve Clarke is the perfect choice as the SFA prepare to unveil the Kilmarnock manager as the new national team head coach early next week. (Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain claims Rangers celebrated as if they had won a trophy when they triumphed in last weekend's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein, whose Hearts side face Celtic in their final Premiership fixture and Scottish Cup final, has backed Neil Lennon to land the manager's job full-time at Parkhead. (Scotsman)

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone says Scottish football is a "laughing stock" after the Ibrox club won their appeal over Jon Flanagan's retrospective two-game ban for elbowing Celtic skipper Scott Brown. (Sun)

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister says the club's rehabilitation from years of financial carnage won't be complete until they have won a trophy. (Daily Record)

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom says the club are doing all they can to secure a permanent switch for on-loan Reading striker Marc McNulty but warns they won't wait forever. (Scotsman)

Out-of-contract Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland has thanked the club for "the most enjoyable two seasons of my career" as he prepares to move on this summer, with teams from the Scottish Premiership as well as sides in England, Belgium and Holland all keen on signing him. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Josh Taylor, who faces Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF world super-lightweight title on Saturday, is the best Scottish boxing talent since Ken Buchanan, says the Edinburgh fighter's manager Barry McGuigan. (National, print edition)