Lloyd Kelly: Bournemouth sign Bristol City defender for £13m

Lloyd Kelly has played three games for England Under-21s

Bournemouth have signed England Under-21 defender Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City for £13m.

The 20-year-old passed a medical on Saturday and has agreed terms on a long-term contract.

Kelly made his league debut for City in December 2017 and his England U21 debut in November 2018.

He played 32 games in the Championship this season as the Robins, who have described the fee received for Kelly as a "club record", finished eighth.

In a statement on Bournemouth's website, Kelly said he "always wanted" to play in the Premier League.

"The move has come around quite quickly, but I'm happy to be here and can't wait to start playing," he said.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described Kelly as "athletic, versatile, physically excellent with a very bright future ahead of him".

City head coach Lee Johnson said Kelly was "a pleasure to work with" and would "always be welcome back at Ashton Gate".

Chief executive Mark Ashton said he was "proud that Lloyd has come through our system and whilst it's always sad to see an Academy graduate leave the football club, this is an offer we felt we couldn't refuse".