Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Scottish Cup final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Time: 15:00 BST

It has taken 140 games for Celtic to get to the brink of a treble treble. Now they are just 90 minutes on Saturday from completing an unprecedented feat.

The Parkhead club have won every domestic Scottish honour available for the past three seasons. Securing a ninth successive piece of silverware in the Scottish Cup final would clinch the sixth treble in Celtic's history and their most special of all.

Neil Lennon's team have yet to concede in the competition this season - and have won all four ties by at least two goals - but face a Hearts side who are not heading to Hampden to make up the numbers.

A season that promised so much for the Tynecastle men - they topped the Scottish Premiership for the first three months - has petered out to a sixth-place finish with cup glory a golden chance of salvation.

Injuries to key players have severely hampered Hearts throughout the campaign, but they are one of only four teams to inflict a domestic defeat on Celtic this term, beating them 1-0 at Tynecastle in August.

They are looking to summon the spirit of 2012 - when they demolished Hibernian 5-1 in the final - as they return to the scene of that memorable triumph bidding to lift the trophy for the ninth time.

How they got to Hampden

Previous final meetings

Hearts hold the upper hand in previous Scottish Cup finals between the pair, but it is more than 60 years since the sides last went head to head for the trophy.

On that occasion, in 1956, a crowd of nearly 133,000 gathered at Hampden to see Hearts prevail 3-1. Before that, the Tynecastle men won 4-3 in 1901, before Celtic ran out 3-0 winners six years later.

Of their recent meetings in earlier rounds, Celtic hammered the hosts 4-0 to reach the last 16 in 2014 after a 7-0 win at the same stage a year later. But a last-minute goal from former Celtic striker Craig Beattie gave Hearts a 2-1 win in the 2012 semi-final.

What the managers say

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "We are going for the single single. It is just as important to us.

"We have recent history of beating Celtic and I feel that the preparation for the game, particularly the last two or three weeks, has gone extremely well, especially getting players back fit, makes me feel better.

"The proof will be in the pudding of course, but we can beat Celtic, we have proven that we have got a big occasion in us, I am certain of that."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Hearts are a very difficult obstacle for us to overcome, so there's no point me sitting here telling you how I'm going to feel when we win the cup.

"I'm just wary of everyone talking about treble trebles and bus parades. We've got to play the game and not the occasion. That's the message we'll be hammering into the players.

"We have a very motivated Hearts team and for some of their players it will be their first cup final. They may never get the opportunity to win it again, so they will be very hungry too."

Team news

Levein is confident Uche Ikpeazu (hamstring), Peter Haring (groin) and Arnaud Djoum (Achilles) will all be fit, having missed the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park last Sunday. But Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena, Ben Garuccio, Demetri Mitchell, Steven Naismith and Olly Lee are all out with knee injuries.

James Forrest and Kieran Tierney after being rested for the last couple of games with hamstring and hernia issues respectively. Captain Scott Brown will also be available following a foot injury, while Oliver Burke is hopeful he will take some part despite a knee problem. Ryan Christie (face), Jack Hendry, Vakoun Bayo, Dedryck Boyata (all hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) are still out and Leigh Griffiths remains unavailable.

