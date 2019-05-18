Motherwell: David Turnbull will cost club's record fee - Burrows

David Turnbull has 13 goals this season for Motherwell

Midfielder David Turnbull would only leave Motherwell for a club record fee, says chief executive Alan Burrows.

The 19-year-old has been voted the Scottish Football Writers' Association young player of the year, while also picking up five awards at the club's own ceremony.

Phil O'Donnell's £1.75million transfer to Celtic in 1994 still stands as the highest fee received by the club.

"It would have to be more than that," Burrows told BBC Scotland.

"If anyone is wanting to David Turnbull, the fee would have to be significant. Not only because of his talent, it's to do with the contribution to the team.

"It would need to be a figure the club just couldn't refuse, and that's not going to be cheap. I would imagine it will set all sorts of records for this football club."

Turnbull, whose current deal expires in summer 2021, has risen to prominence this season after bursting into the first team in October.

His 13 goals and five assists will have attracted interest from other clubs, but Burrows stresses he is a major part of Stephen Robinson's plans.

"Of course we are trying to build the team around David because he is an exceptional young talent," said Burrows. "He is in not just a once-in-a-generation talent, he's once-in-a-couple-of-generations talent.

"I think he is that good, I very much hope he may be involved in the Scotland set-up in the summer. I think he is ready for that.

"I don't know if anyone is going to bid, what I can tell Motherwell fans is that at this point nobody has done anything."