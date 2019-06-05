Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle appoint Bury manager as new boss

Ryan Lowe was named League Two manager of the season after guiding financially-troubled Bury to promotion

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Bury boss Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

The 40-year-old led Bury to promotion from League Two, but the club have faced numerous off-field issues, including a winding-up petition, with players often going unpaid.

He joins a Pilgrims team who were relegated from League One on goal difference on the final day.

"I cannot wait to get started and to meet the legendary Green Army," Lowe, who replaces Derek Adams, said.

Steve Schumacher, Lowe's assistant at the Shakers, will join him in Devon in the same role.

Adams' four-year reign at Home Park came to an end when he was sacked after they were beaten 5-1 at Accrington Stanley in the penultimate game of the season - their fifth successive defeat.

Lowe became the first person to win promotion with Bury as both a player and manager, leading them to second in the fourth tier this season, having helped them up to League One as a player in both 2011 and 2015.

"Ryan was the outstanding candidate from a very strong and impressive list of top-quality managers," Argyle chairman Simon Hallett said.

"We welcome him to Home Park, having no doubts that his footballing philosophy and attacking style is perfect for the way our supporters like to see Argyle play."

Bury gave Lowe permission to speak to Argyle last month. He had been in charge on a permanent basis for a year after two spells as caretaker manager in the 2017-18 season.

He played in 161 games in three spells with the club as a striker, with his final appearance coming in March 2018.

Analysis

Charlie Price, BBC Radio Devon's Plymouth Argyle commentator

Lowe inherits a squad that could see a large amount of changes this summer. A number of the club's key players, such as Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras, are out of contract and can leave for free.

He also has to address the club's defensive problems. Argyle conceded 80 goals last season - a quarter of which came in the final seven games.

However, off the field it looks like a decent proposition for an ambitious young manager. Argyle have almost completed a new grandstand to make Home Park an all-seater stadium, while the club has a relatively new owner in Simon Hallett and a new chief executive in former Liverpool director Andrew Parkinson.