Scotland: Steve Clarke, Derek McInnes & Scot Gemmill remain in frame

Derek McInnes, Steve Clarke and Scot Gemmill are in the frame to be the next Scotland manager

The Scottish FA remain on course to appoint a Scotland boss by early next week despite a delay in the process.

It had been hoped a final decision would be reached by close of play on Friday with Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke and Aberdeen's Derek McInnes the prime candidates.

McInnes reiterated on Friday his club's stance that he will stay at Pittodrie.

Final negotiations will resume after Sunday's Scottish Premiership fixtures bring the top-flight season to a close.

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill is also in the frame for the post vacated by Alex McLeish last month.

Clarke avoided reporters waiting outside Hampden for him on Thursday following his disciplinary hearing while he was absent during Kilmarnock's pre-match media conference on Friday.

"He has done a great job here," said Clarke's assistant Alex Dyer. "He's always left it open that he will decide at the end of the season, that's no secret. At the end of the day, it is a hard one to turn down."

The Scottish FA are eager to make an appointment quickly, with the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Belgium due to be announced in little over a week.

Clarke and McInnes 'have done fantastic jobs' - analysis

Former Scotland full-back Gary Naysmith on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

I think any of the three would be a fantastic appointment.

I know Scot Gemmill well having played with him at Everton and he's learned the ropes by being the under-21 coach with Scotland and there's been definite progression since he took charge.

I worked under Derek McInnes at Aberdeen. Although he released me, the two or three months under him were very educational. He was very thorough, very professional.

And obviously Steve Clarke has done a fantastic job at Kilmarnock. The team just seem to get better and better and he's definitely a fantastic coach and he's worked under some fantastic managers.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

The job Steve Clarke's done at Kilmarnock has been nothing short of sensational, taking a team that was fighting against relegation for a few years in a row and taking them to the brink of finishing third.

Derek has done an equally good job at Aberdeen, finishing second for the last four years and bringing European football to Aberdeen - finishing ahead of Rangers in the last two years. which is a huge achievement given the differences in budget.

Scot has done a fantastic job with the under-21s, but those two have been directly in the firing line.