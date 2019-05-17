Northampton Town sign Harry Smith from Macclesfield Town on three-year deal

One of Harry Smith's nine league goals this season came against Northampton Town

Northampton Town have signed striker Harry Smith from Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Smith, 24, joins the Cobblers on a three-year deal after scoring nine goals in League Two this season to help Macclesfield avoid relegation.

The former Millwall player had attracted interest from a number of League One and Championship clubs.

"He's ambitious, he's hungry, with that desire to succeed," said Northampton manager Keith Curle.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Manchester reports that the majority of Macclesfield's players have now received their salaries for April - however, only some staff have full payment for last month.

April was the third successive month, and fourth time overall this season, that wages were not paid on time.

