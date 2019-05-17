Mick McDermott: Glens boss says the club is not looking for a new manager

McDermott's Glentoran lost in the Europa League play-off final to Cliftonville

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has insisted he will remain in charge at the Oval and that the club is not looking for a new boss.

McDermott is part of a consortium headed by British-Iranian businessman Ali Shams Mohammad Pour whose offer to take over the club was supported by 96% of shareholders on Thursday.

The Belfast native became Glens manager in March, but there was speculation he may move to a different role.

"I'm the manager, 100%," he said.

"It's just speculation, nobody else is coming in. It's a role I have enjoyed for the seven games I have taken charge.

"I can't say what might happen two, three or four years down the line but for now my target, with my staff, is to hit the ground running at the start of the season.

"I realise I'm under pressure to get results like any other manager would be. If, in the future, I feel somebody else can guide the club to success better as a manager than I can, then I will be happy to step aside."

'The deal's not over the line yet'

An EGM was held by Glentoran on Thursday night to discuss the proposed takeover by Pour, which it is believed will bring a significant financial investment into the club.

The takeover required the support of 75% of the shareholders in attendance and received a positive vote from 96%.

However, McDermott was keen to stress that this does not yet mean that the investment can definitely go ahead.

"The EGM was a major step but the deal is not over the line just yet because there are still a couple more hurdles to get over," McDermott continued.

"There is one major liability that has to be taken care of but negotiations are taking place with the legal teams and we are confident that will be sorted in the next week."

Announcement expected on Smyth and Leeman

Paul Millar left Glenavon to link up with McDermott at the Oval

McDermott replaced Gary Smyth as manager of the Glens at the end of March and Smyth, along with with his then assistant Paul Leeman, has not been at the club since.

There has been uncertainty around whether the two former Glentoran players have a future at the club, but McDermott expects a decision to be made on that very soon.

"Gary and Paul were offered positions to remain at the club and the board are dealing with that. I have the highest regard for them both," the former Iran international assistant manager added.

Kieran Harding continued in his assistant manager's role after McDermott arrived and former Glens manager Paul Millar has since joined the coaching staff.

"Both Paul and Kieran will remain in the roles but I think we will add to the coaching staff over the summer," McDermott explained.