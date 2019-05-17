Manuela Zinsberger: Arsenal sign Austria goalkeeper from Bayern Munich

Manuela Zinsberger featured at Women's Euro 2017 for Austria

Women's Super League champions Arsenal have signed Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger from Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old had been with the German giants since 2014, helping them lift back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2015 and 2016.

"It's such an amazing feeling. I know a lot of the players here," she told Arsenal's website.

"We have a really good team here with really good quality and impressive performances."

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro added: "We are delighted to welcome Manuela to Arsenal. She is a world-class goalkeeper, and her achievements mirror that.

"Her experience and ability will be a great addition to our squad."

