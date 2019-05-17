Abbie McManus: England defender leaves Manchester City Women

Abbie McManus has won 12 senior international caps for England

England defender Abbie McManus has left Manchester City Women.

The 26-year-old, who had been with the club for 12 years, helped them to a domestic cup double this season, including the Women's FA Cup final.

She has been included in England's 23-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup, which begins on 7 June.

"In 12 years at this club I have not only grown as a professional but as an individual and a person," she said in a statement on social media.

"It's been a rollercoaster and I've enjoyed the ride."

Man City thanked her for her contribution to the club and wished her the best of luck.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.