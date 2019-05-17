Champions League final: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino avoids touchline ban

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pohcettino will lead his side in their first Champions League final next month

Mauricio Pochettino has avoided a touchline ban for Tottenham's Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Spurs manager has been given a one-match ban linked to the delayed start of the semi-final first leg with Ajax , but his suspension has been deferred for a probation period of one year.

Spurs have also been fined 10,000 euros (£8,758) for the incident.

The club have also been fined 5,000 euros for a pitch invasion in their quarter-final with Manchester City.

Tottenham qualified for their first Champions League final after a stunning second-leg comeback against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Lucas Moura scored a second-half hat-trick as Spurs overturned a three-goal deficit to progress on away goals and set up a meeting with Liverpool in Madrid on 1 June.

Meanwhile, among fines for other clubs, Porto have been fined 42,000 euros for blocking stairways, setting off fireworks and the late kick-off in their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Liverpool.

Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao is also banned for one Uefa competition match for being responsible for a late kick-off.