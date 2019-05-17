Hearts: Peter Haring, Uche Ikpeazu & Arnaud Djoum may miss Scottish Cup final

Uche Ikpeazu, (left) and Peter Haring (far right) could miss Hearts' Scottish Cup final date

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hearts Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Peter Haring, Ucke Ikpeazu and Arnaud Djoum are injury doubts for Hearts' Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic next weekend.

The trio are all likely to miss Sunday's league game away to Celtic.

Manager Craig Levein is hopeful all three players will be available for Hampden but will know more next week.

"It's that close in making sure they are alright for the final and weighing up whether training is more important than game time," said Levein.

"They (Haring and Ikpeazu) are both doing a little bit today so things should become clearer possibly by the beginning of the week to find out where they are."

When asked if they could miss the final, Levein answered: "Yeah of course. There are three of them. Arnaud, Uche and Peter. Arnaud's Achilles has been bothering him so that obviously is a little issue but to be honest I'm hopeful all three will be fine."

Levein says this weekend's team is unlikely to resemble that which will be at Hampden on 25 May.

"It will be a younger squad, definitely," added Levein. "How many of the youngsters start we have to wait and see. I'm inclined to give some of them some experience and some game time. At the same time have a look at a couple of things shape wise.

"Of course it is [a meaningful game]. It's a funny situation to be in, to deal with. A number of scenarios are going through my head. Obviously my main focus is to make sure we have got all of our best players available for the final."