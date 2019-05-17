Scott Bain: Celtic goalkeeper bemoans SPFL fixture scheduling

Scott Bain and Celtic will have Champions League qualifiers in early July

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain believes the SPFL could do more to help Scottish clubs in Europe as well as the national team.

The Scottish champions play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25 May, with international fixtures following in early June.

Celtic are back for pre-season in the latter part that month before Champions League qualifiers on 8/9 July.

"They changed the split so that every game is on a Saturday," explained Bain.

"So I think they could have potentially done a Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday until the end of the season and then had the cup final," he said.

"It would have given the Scottish boys an extra week, 10 days maybe, to get away and have a break and then feel refreshed for meeting up with Scotland again.

"Especially for our boys and other teams in Europe, we're [back] early and I don't think enough is being thought of for breaks for the players and how detrimental it is not to get away for a break."