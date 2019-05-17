Scott Fox: Goalkeeper leaves Ross County after talks breakdown

From the section

Scott Fox kept 16 clean sheets this season for Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox has left the club after failing to agree new terms with the Scottish Championship winners.

The former Partick Thistle shot stopper, 31, moved to Dingwall in 2015.

During County's title run this campaign, Fox played every game, keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

The club say they are "actively looking" for a replacement ahead of their return to the Premiership next season.

County clinched the Championship title by a 14-point margin over Dundee United.