Gavin Massey: Wigan Athletic forward agrees new two-year deal

Massey's last goals were a double in Wigan's 2-1 win at Leeds United which helped secure his side's Championship status

Wigan Athletic forward Gavin Massey has agreed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 26-year-old, who moved to the DW Stadium from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017, helped the club win the League One title last season.

He scored five goals in 20 games in the Championship this term after missing four months of the campaign injured.

"I look back at it as a really positive season for me," Massey told the club website after signing his deal.

"Especially because it was my first main season in the Championship and I know I can handle it. Next season, I am looking forward to kicking on even more."