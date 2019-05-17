Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Lowe, Celtic, Mousset, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Left-back Max Lowe, who is on loan at Aberdeen from Derby County, is a loan target for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch says Gerrard must do all he can to keep on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent at Ibrox. (Daily Express)

Greg Stewart's release by Birmingham City could pave the way for a move to Rangers, with the forward currently on loan at Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has been left out of Colombia's squad for the Copa America. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon has railed against "a knee-jerk world of unrealistic expectations" among Celtic fans who do not want him to remain as manager. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Celtic have four players - Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Jonny Hayes and Odsonne Edouard - ruled out of Sunday's final Scottish Premiership match of the season against Hearts, who they meet again the following week in the Scottish Cup final, while Mikael Lustig is a doubt for Lennon's side. (Sun)

And Celtic captain Scott Brown has had a scan on a broken toe. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes will return to England when he leaves the manager's post at Aberdeen, says club vice-chairman Dave Cormack amid talk of McInnes taking on the Scotland job. (Times - subscription required)

And Aberdeen are ready to reward McInnes with a new deal if he does not become Scotland boss. (Sun)

Scotland's players will not get to pick and choose which international games they play if Steve Clarke becomes national coach, says Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Dundee United forward Osman Sow admires Inverness CT manager John Robertson but hopes to get one over on his former Hearts colleague as the Tangerines seek to complete victory against the Highlanders in Friday's Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final decider. (Scotsman)