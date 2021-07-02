Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris has scored 14 times in 50 international apperarances for England

Arsenal have signed England striker Nikita Parris from Lyon.

After two seasons with the French first division side, the 27-year-old Liverpool-born former Everton and Manchester City forward has returned to England on an undisclosed-length deal.

Parris is away with the Great Britain squad preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start with group games on 21 July.

The new Womens Super League season is scheduled to start on 3 September.

Arsenal finished third last season, nine points behind champions Chelsea.

Parris has scored 49 goals in the FAWSL, a figure bettered only by her new Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema (60) and her England team-mate Ellen White (54).