Women's Champions League
Lyon Féminines17:00Barcelona Femenino
Venue: Groupama Arena

Women's Champions League final: Lyon Feminines v Barcelona Femenino

Media playback is not supported on this device

Lyon's Jess Fishlock and Lucy Bronze prepare for historic Champions League final
Women's Champions League final 2018-19
Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Ferencvaros Stadium, Budapest, Hungary
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. from 16:45 BST

England stars Lucy Bronze and Toni Duggan are set to go head-to-head on Saturday as holders Lyon meet Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final.

Wales' Jess Fishlock is also expected to feature for the French league champions, who are bidding to win a fourth consecutive European crown.

But Lyon's England midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who broke her leg and damaged ankle ligaments in March, is a doubt as she battles for full fitness.

Barcelona are in their first final.

The Catalan giants, who finished second in their league this term, eliminated German club Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, while Lyon narrowly overcame Chelsea over two legs.

Toni Duggan (right), Lucy Bronze (centre) and Izzy Christiansen
Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan (right) and Izzy Christiansen (left) are former Manchester City team-mates

Right-back Bronze and left-side forward Duggan were both named in England's squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France, which begins on 7 June.

Duggan, 27, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Lyon are probably the best team in women's football but I believe we're in a better place than last year. I think we can do it.

"The season has been a bit up and down. We dropped some points against teams we should probably beat in the league, but we've had a good Champions League campaign."

