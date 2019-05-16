Laurence Bilboe: Rotherham United goalkeeper signs one-year deal

Lawrence Bilboe spent time on loan at Havant & Waterlooville

Goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe has signed a new one-year deal with Rotherham United, who offered him a new contract beyond this campaign.

Bilboe, 21, is yet to make his Millers first-team debut, but spent the back end of last season with National League side Havant & Waterlooville.

He played five games for the Hawks during that period.

"I really enjoy it here, the staff have always been really good to me and we've a great bunch of lads," Bilboe said.

"I came through the youth system and progressed to being involved in the reserves, and then it has been a great experience being on the bench for first-team games."