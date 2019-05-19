Eibar 2-2 Barcelona: Messi scores twice but champions held in final La Liga match

Lionel Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer this season with 36 goals

Lionel Messi scored two goals in two minutes but champions Barcelona had to settle for a draw against an impressive Eibar side in the final La Liga match of the season.

Marc Cucurella, on loan from Barcelona, grabbed the home side's opener when his low shot beat Jasper Cillessen.

Messi fired in the equaliser from a tight angle before he clipped his second past Marco Dmitrovic.

Pablo de Blasis equalised just before the break with a superb 20-yard strike.

The Argentine was as impressive as his compatriot Messi in an entertaining conclusion to the 2018-19 campaign.

Aside from the two goals, Barcelona rarely troubled Eibar's keeper, although Messi should have tested the Serb with a late effort from 15 yards that sailed over the bar.

Dutchman Cillessen had a busier time at the other end and did well to block shots from Charles and Sergi Enrich.

Cucurella also had a golden opportunity to score his second late in the game, but he blazed over from only six yards out.

Barcelona - who finished on 87 points, 11 more than second-placed Atletico Madrid - will now prepare for next Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Valencia in Seville.