Johnny Mullins: Cheltenham Town defender retires from professional football

Johnny Mullins - who had a year left on his Cheltenham deal - began his career as a trainee at Reading

Defender Johnny Mullins has retired from full-time football, ending a 15-year senior career and a one-year stay with League Two side Cheltenham Town.

The 33-year-old former Mansfield, Stockport and Rotherham man spent the longest spell of his career at Oxford.

He made 149 appearances in all competitions for the U's, after initially arriving on loan in 2012.

Overall, Mullins started 466 league games and leaves Cheltenham by mutual consent, with a year left on his deal.

"I think now, with the age I'm at, I feel like I'm ready for another challenge and some opportunities that are coming to me from outside of football," he told the Robins' website.