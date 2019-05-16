Oran Kearney: St Mirren staying up would be 'huge success'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 2-0 Hamilton

Retaining their Scottish Premiership status this season would be a "huge success" for St Mirren, says manager Oran Kearney.

Kearney replaced Alan Stubbs after four league matches with the Paisley club second from bottom on three points.

They visit Dundee on Saturday, and must better Hamilton's result against St Johnstone to avoid the play-off final.

"It would be a hell of an achievement by everybody attached to this club," said Kearney of escaping relegation.

"There definitely hasn't been any pressure because we find ourselves in territory that I don't think anybody expected that we could get to.

"We have been chasing for a long time and the chase is still on. If I am being honest, probably at Christmas time, if you had given us this scenario at this stage of the season we would be delighted."

St Mirren dropped to the bottom of the league after a 4-0 defeat at Celtic on 23 January, with three more Premiership losses following.

However, the Paisley side have won four and drawn five of their 12 games since to move one point behind Hamilton going into the final weekend.

"You always believe," said Kearney. "When it's mathematically there you always push on. I was confident we would become more competitive with the players brought in during January.

"In the last eight weeks they have kicked on to a really great level."

Kearney has been linked with a return to Coleraine after his former club parted ways with Rodney McAree, but the St Mirren manager said that was "not on my radar at this moment".

He added: "The minute you take your eye off the ball to discuss other things it deviates from the task in hand. I'm looking at Saturday and next Thursday and Sunday if it works out that way."

The team finishing 11th in the top flight will meet Dundee United or Inverness Caledonian Thistle over two legs in the play-off final.