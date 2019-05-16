Scott Golbourne: Shrewsbury Town defender signs new two-year contract

Scott Golbourne has been on the winning side four times, three of them away from home, in his 15 games since signing on loan from Bristol City in January

Shrewsbury Town defender Scott Golbourne has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old former Bristol City, Reading, Exeter City, Barnsley and Wolves full-back signed for Town in January until the end of the season.

He arrived as a free agent following the end of his second spell at Bristol City, who released him in May 2018.

"After coming in January I was quite surprised at how much I enjoyed working here," said Golbourne.

"It's a good group of lads, a good set-up with their own training ground and good gym facilities. Little pieces like that all add up. It's definitely a club that can kick on.

"The foundations are in place for the club to compete at a higher level, whether that's at the top end of this division or the Championship."

Shrewsbury, beaten play-off finalists in 2018, finished 18th this season, avoiding the drop by just three points.

Along with fellow defender James Bolton, striker Lenell John-Lewis and goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, Golbourne was one of four players to be offered a new deal by Town boss Sam Ricketts when the club announced their retained list last week.