Scott Golbourne: Shrewsbury Town defender signs new two-year contract
Shrewsbury Town defender Scott Golbourne has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.
The 31-year-old former Bristol City, Reading, Exeter City, Barnsley and Wolves full-back signed for Town in January until the end of the season.
He arrived as a free agent following the end of his second spell at Bristol City, who released him in May 2018.
"After coming in January I was quite surprised at how much I enjoyed working here," said Golbourne.
"It's a good group of lads, a good set-up with their own training ground and good gym facilities. Little pieces like that all add up. It's definitely a club that can kick on.
"The foundations are in place for the club to compete at a higher level, whether that's at the top end of this division or the Championship."
Shrewsbury, beaten play-off finalists in 2018, finished 18th this season, avoiding the drop by just three points.
Along with fellow defender James Bolton, striker Lenell John-Lewis and goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, Golbourne was one of four players to be offered a new deal by Town boss Sam Ricketts when the club announced their retained list last week.