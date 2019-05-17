Kevin Bond: Southend United confirm Harry Redknapp's former number two as manager

Kevin Bond has worked for 18 different clubs as player, manager or backroom staff member

Kevin Bond has signed a two-year contract as Southend manager after helping the club remain in League One.

The Essex club replaced Chris Powell with Bond in April and they took eight points from their final six league matches to avoid relegation.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the last few weeks of the season, although it was a pretty tense experience," he said.

"I can't wait to get started on planning for what we all hope is a bright future for Southend United."

Former Bournemouth manager Bond, 61, is best known for his rapport with Harry Redknapp, who he worked under at Portsmouth, Southampton, Spurs and QPR.

Redknapp was a former team-mate of Bond's father, John, in his early days at West Ham United.

After sacking Powell with seven games of the season left, Bond came in to take charge for the last six following a 2-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury Town.

The Shrimpers won two of the final three games to stay up, capped by an 87th-minute winner at home to promotion-chasing Sunderland on the final day.

Prior to Powell's appointment in January 2018, Phil Brown had spent almost five years as Southend boss, winning promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2015.