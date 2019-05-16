Dundee: James McPake not thinking about permanent job

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 0-1 Dundee

Dundee caretaker boss James McPake says it would be "disrespectful" to the club to consider being permanent manager.

The under-18s coach has taken charge after the sacking of Jim McIntyre following the team's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

McPake will take the team for Sunday's visit of St Mirren but is not thinking any further ahead than that.

"I wouldn't disrespect the club by saying 'I'm going to do this, or I'm going to do that'," he said.

McPake signed for Dundee from Hibernian in 2014, but a series of injuries blighted his time at Dens before he retired in January 2018 and took up a coaching role.

"I love this club and what it has done for me," he added. "I don't know what I would need to do to repay them after they signed me when I hadn't played in six months at Hibs.

"They took a massive gamble on me then, a couple of years down the line, I suffered another injury and they went above and beyond what I could ask a club to do for me and my family.

"So for me to even think about it this week would be disrespectful to the club and the fans."

That is not to say McPake does not hold ambitions to become a manager one day.

The former Livingston, Greenock Morton and Coventry City defender says he has "got the buzz back" this week and midfielder Paul McGowan has been impressed by his former team-mate.

"The club have forked a lot of money on managers over the last couple of years, but we are in the Championship now, so why not give it to James?" he said.

"It needs that freshness, something different, and he knows the club, and I think they couldn't do wrong by getting him in charge."