Hamilton Academical: Brian Rice does not 'feel pressure' despite relegation threat

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 2-0 Hamilton

Head coach Brian Rice insists he does not "feel the pressure" despite Hamilton Academical's battle to stay in the Scottish Premiership going to the wire.

After losing to St Mirren on Monday, Accies are 10th, a point above the Paisley side in the relegation play-off spot.

Rice's men host seventh-placed St Johnstone on Saturday in their final game, while St Mirren travel to already-relegated Dundee.

"I don't feel the pressure," Rice said.

"I've been in other situations with pressure. I think it's a challenge for the boys to stand up to, look forward to, take it on the chin and have a go.

"If I start mentioning pressure, along with what they get from their mates, the media, other players talking to them, I think it can overburden them. I'm trying to take all that away from them, to get them to play the way I want them to, but mostly for them to go and enjoy it."

After having Alex Gogic sent off, Hamilton withstood a St Mirren onslaught before late goals from Kyle McAllister and Kyle Magennis kept the race to avoid a play-off date with Inverness or Dundee United alive.

Rice says his players were not mentally damaged by the defeat, when even a point would have guaranteed their top-flight status for a sixth straight year.

"Mentally, they're ready," he said. "I knew that on Monday night when I went into the changing room. I didn't have to pick them up. I could see they gave me everything on Monday night, 10 men for an hour.

"I must say, the St Mirren crowd was absolutely fantastic, right behind them. I'm just hoping we get a good support on Saturday, because it can be very important at this time of year."