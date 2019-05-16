Ellen White: Manchester City sign Birmingham City and England striker

Ellen White, pictured with Manchester City manager Nick Cushing, scored 21 league goals in 22 appearances for Birmingham City over two years

Manchester City have signed England striker Ellen White from fellow Women's Super League side Birmingham City on a two-year contract.

White, 30, had been with the West Midlands club since 2017 and helped them finish fourth this season.

She has been named in England's squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France, which starts on 7 June.

In 80 senior international games, White has scored 28 goals and was the WSL's top scorer in 2017-18.

Manchester City won both the Women's FA Cup and Continental Cup this season but finished runners-up to Arsenal in the WSL.

"I can't wait to get started, to meet everyone and to get on the pitch," former Arsenal striker White said. "I still want to learn, I still want to develop and I think I'm really going to do that here.

"I want to be in an environment and with a group of players that have that same winning mentality, that same professionalism, that same commitment and passion, and I think that's a great fit at City."

Birmingham's general manager Sarah Westwood said: "Since I joined the club in November it's been a pleasure working with Ellen.

"She is a hard-working professional, who is so well respected in the game; we wish her all the best in her new chapter and, of course, with her endeavours in France this summer for England."