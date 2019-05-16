Africa Cup of Nations: Lyon's Morel set for finals with Madagascar

Lyon's Jeremy Morel was persuaded to play for Madagascar where his father was born

Lyon's Jeremy Morel who committed his international future to Madagascar last October has been included in an initial squad for Junes' Africa Cup of Nations.

The 35-year-old France-born defender is on a list of 23 players for the tournament, with another three on standby.

Morel played in Madagascar's final two Nations Cup qualifiers after deciding to play for the island nations, where his father was born.

USA based defender Romain Metanire and former Nantes forward Faneva Ima Andriatsima are also included in the squad.

Coach Nicolas Depuis has left out defender Mario Bakary and France-based midfielder Zotsaraa Randriambololona, who both featured in several of Madagascar's 2019 qualifiers.

There is a recall for South Africa-based midfielder Andriamiraldo Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana who did not feature in the group stage of the qualifiers.

Madagascar will play two friendly international matches in Paris against Luxembourg on 2 June and Kenya five days later as they warm up for the Nations Cup.

At the finals in Egypt Madagascar are are in Group B alongside Guinea, Burundi and Nigeria and will be based in Alexandria.

Madagascar squad:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahima Ousmane Arthur Dabo (FC Gobelins, France), Jean Dieu Donne Randrianasolo (CNaPS Sport) Melvin Andrien (FC Martigues, France)

Defenders: Pascal Razakanantenaina (JS Saint Pierroise, Reunion), Dimitry Caloin (Les Herbiers VF, France), Jeremy Michel Morel (Lyon France), Toaviina Hasitiana Rambeloson (Arras, France), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United, USA), Thomas Fontaine (Reims, France), Jerome Mombris (Grenoble, France), Mamy Nirina Gervais Randrianarisoa (JS Saint Pierroise, Reunion)

Midfielders: Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, Belgium) Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets, Bulgaria) Ibrahim Samuel Amada (MC Alger, Algeria), Jean Rakotoarisoa (Fosa Juniors), Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary (Paris FC, France) Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo Raveloson (Troyes, France) Andriamiraldo Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana (Kaiser Chiefs, South Africa)

Forwards: Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Al Aldalh FC, Saudi Arabia), Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Clermont, France), Tsilavina Martin Rakotoharimalala Njiva (Samut Sakhon, Thailand) Paulin Voavy (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) William Joseph Gros (AS Vitre, France)

Standby list: Fabien Boyer (Grenoble, France), Sandratriniaina Tobisoa Njajanirina (CNaPS Sport), Andrianavalona Andoniaina Rakotondrazaka (CNaPS Sport)