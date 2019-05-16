Sir Vincent Kompany? No Champions League final? The best rejected football petitions

One petition asked for Vincent Kompany to be knighted

The last episode of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday, but its final season has left some fans bitterly disappointed. So much so that a petition has been launched asking for season eight to be filmed again with new writers.

The petition has only been up for a few days but already has more than 400,000 signatures.

But Game of Thrones isn't the only thing fans wish they could change. There have been some pretty amazing football requests submitted to the official UK Parliament petitions website.

It only takes 10,000 signatures for a petition to get a response from the government. After 100,000 signatures the petitions are considered for debate in Parliament.

These rejected efforts never quite made it that far but they're still pretty funny:

Cancel this year's Champions League

You'll notice this petition was created on 8 May - the day on which Tottenham's Lucas Moura scored that incredible second-half hat-trick to seal Spurs' spot in the Champions League final.

Moura's treble came a day after a Divock Origi-inspired comeback saw Liverpool stick four goals past Barcelona and book their tickets to Madrid as well - something that, rightly so, neither set of fans has been quiet about.

But it appears all the noise and excitement got a bit too much for one opposition fan, whose solution was to cancel the final completely.

The petition received a grand total of 21 signatures before it was pulled - a mere 9,979 from receiving an official government response.

But don't be too aggrieved by the haters, Liverpool fans - you still got a mention in the Houses of Parliament.

Force Monaco to sell Youri Tielemans to Leicester

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans signed on loan for the Foxes from Monaco in January with Adrien Silva heading the other way. Since then the 22-year-old has impressed in the middle of the park. One fan in particular seems very keen on him.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to hold on to the player but amid reports that some of Europe's top clubs are circling, this particular fan reckons to have come up with the answer: force Monaco into a permanent deal.

Just how the individual planned to "force" the Ligue 1 club into a sale isn't clear - but they still drummed up the support of 10 others who were similarly keen to keep Tielemans in the East Midlands.

Knight Vincent Kompany

In Manchester City's penultimate game of the season, Vincent Kompany's top bin, 25-yard screamer clinched a vital three points against Leicester that set up their final-day canter to the title.

One fan clearly felt the Premier League title wasn't sufficient reward for the Belgian centre-back's heroics though and lobbied for him to become 'Sir Vincent Kompany'.

Fifteen people backed the request before it fell foul of the petition website's rules.

And that's a shame for the out-of contract Kompany as, with talks in the offing with manager Pep Guardiola, that 'Sir' title might have added a couple of zeroes to his salary.

Transfer Shkodran Mustafi

Crystal Palace visited Emirates Stadium on 21 April to take on Arsenal and their centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

The score? 3-2 to Palace. And after some questionable defending from Mustafi, some Arsenal fans called for his immediate transfer.

One went a step further, however, and lobbied the government in the hope that it would sanction the German's move to, well, "literally anywhere".

The petition only got six signatures but it means there's actually people out there who would be happy to see Mustafi kicking about in the Bulgarian third division - maybe for FC Minyor Pernik FC or FC Chernomorets Balchik?